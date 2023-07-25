Leverton C of E Academy in Retford are celebrating their latest Ofsted result which found the school to be Good in all areas.

Inspectors stated that children are ‘a credit to the school’ saying, “Pupils are happy at this friendly, welcoming school. They enjoy their learning and being with friends. Pupils say that they feel safe. They know that staff are quick to sort out concerns for them. One pupil told inspectors: ‘We like that this is a school where everyone cares.’”

The report says Leverton staff have high expectations of their pupils saying, ‘Classrooms are calm and purposeful places of learning’ and that ‘Pupils want to do their best. They have a can-do attitude to learning and respond positively to the staff. One pupil told inspectors: ‘The staff here are encouraging, kind and motivational.’”

Headteacher Rebecca Chadwick with children of Leverton C of E Academy

The report found that families felt positive about the school and appreciated the broad range of after-school clubs available for children. Inspectors quoted one parent who told them, ‘Leverton may be a small school, but it is full of people with big hearts.’

The school is described as having an ambitious curriculum that ‘starts right from Nursery’, and where children learn new vocabulary from the outset, demonstrating that communication and language are at the heart of the school’s curriculum.

Teachers are described as having good knowledge of their subjects and that there is an emphasis on reading at the school, and that ‘Children start learning to read soon after joining the Reception class.’

Inspectors said that all pupils make strong progress with their phonic knowledge and that, ‘Early readers receive high-quality support.’ The school is also praised for a well-planned mathematics curriculum which helps pupils build up their understanding, saying, ‘Pupils enjoy mathematics. They confidently articulate what they have learned.’

Inspectors also praise school Leaders for their support of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to access the curriculum.

It said, ‘They regularly seek advice from external agencies, to ensure that pupils with SEND thrive at school. Teachers identify the needs of pupils with SEND accurately. They adapt their teaching well so that these pupils can access the curriculum.’

Rebecca Chadwick is Head Teacher at the school, and she said, “We are delighted that the report recognises so many good aspects of our lovely school. The hard work and commitment shown by staff, children, and their supportive parents and carers, is what makes Leverton C of E Academy such a wonderful place for our children to learn and grow.

“I hope that the school community will take a moment to reflect with pride on all the positives in the report, and also be assured that the staff and I will continue to strive for further improvements and opportunities for our children going forward.

"We are determined to make this the best school we can, one which offers our children the best possible start to their educational journey.”

The inspection found that ‘Leaders have established a culture of calm, kind and thoughtful behaviour. Relationships between pupils and adults are incredibly positive. Pupils have a high regard for one another.’

It highlights that Leaders plan carefully for pupils’ personal development and that children are well prepared for life in modern Britain through the taught curriculum.

The school is described as inclusive and that its safeguarding is effective saying, ‘There is a strong culture of safeguarding at the school. Leaders provide regular training for staff. Leaders and trustees regularly check the school’s safeguarding procedures.’

The report said that Leverton C of E Academy encourages leadership roles for pupils and that children enjoy those positions of responsibility. Children have access to a range of after school activities and are taught how to stay safe, including when online.

Rebecca Chadwick said, “Whilst this report is so positive, we are already taking steps to make further improvements. With the support of our Governing body and multi-academy trust, we are confident of our future success.