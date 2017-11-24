LETTER: Violence - men are victims too, but help is scarce

With regards to White Ribbon Day on November 25 which will involve asking people to sign a pledge to “never commit, excuse or stay silent about male violence against women”.

As a woman I cannot and will not support this event. Violence is not a gendered issue and men can also be victims of abuse and violence. There are far more refuge places open to women than men and men are not considered a priority for re-housing, even when they have left an abusive relationship. Help for female victims is not perfect but for men is almost non-existent. Violence and abuse can also affect gay/lesbian relationships but this is also not reflected in the current campaign as it currently reads.

I will only support this event when it recognises ALL victims of abuse and violence.

Further information about support for male victims can be found at www.mankind.org.uk and www.staybraveuk.org amongst others.

Karen Russell

By email