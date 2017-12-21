LETTER: Terminal illness - support line here to help at Christmas

Christmas is a precious time for many families, but even more so for many of your readers who may be cherishing every moment they get to spend with a beloved family member living with a terminal illness.

In fact this year, more than one million people in the UK are expected to be supporting a loved one who has a terminal illness over Christmas, while facing the possibility that this could be their last together.

Caring for someone at home can be a very rewarding but also an isolating experience. For some, it will be the first Christmas without their mum, dad, husband, wife or partner, which can also be a very difficult time.

People often say that they don’t know where to turn to and don’t know what help is available to them, which is why I am writing to tell you about our free, confidential support line 0800 090 2309, which offers practical information and emotional support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as offering bereavement support too.

To help everyone who may need us during the festive period, our support line will be open from Christmas Eve to Tuesday January 2.

Open hours are: December 24 (10am to 4pm), Christmas Day and Boxing Day (10am to 2pm), December 27-to-29 (8am to 6pm), December 30 (11am to 5pm), New Year’s Eve (10am to 4pm), New Year’s Day (10am to 2pm), January 2 (8am to 6pm).

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, the Marie Curie information and support line – 0800 090 2309 - is here for you and can help you make the most of Christmas with your loved ones.

Additionally, our trained support line officers are also on hand to offer support via our online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support.

Joanna Strading

General manager for the

Midlands at Marie Curie