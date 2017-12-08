LETTER: Major issues ‘ignored’ in favour of cricket

I was shocked and surprised to read a newspaper column written by Councillor Kay Cutts, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Coun Cutts chose not to write about the many issues affecting local government, or to address the concerns of many residents regarding the future of much-needed council services, but instead to focus on cricket.

There was no mention about the crisis we face in delivering adequate social care, nor did education receive a mention, neither was comment offered about the ongoing underfunding of our council services by central government.

Notable issues affecting the county such as fracking, the impact of HS2, public transport, pot holes, winter gritting, or indeed the recent ‘state of the nation’ report on social mobility, which highlights once again how residents in areas like Worksop and Bassetlaw are being ignored and treated inequitably in my view.

Instead, all we read from the leader are her views on Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

The same club that £1 million of public money was given to toward a new scoreboard.

This illustrates for me how out of touch the Conservatives are at County Hall, and how little they understand about the lives of ordinary working people and the communities in which we live across Nottinghamshire.

Wake up Coun Cutts, the people of Nottinghamshire are still waiting to hear about your plans for things that are really going to affect their day-to-day lives.

Councillor Alan Rhodes

Leader of the Labour Group at Nottinghamshire County Council

