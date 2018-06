When is harvest time? The bypass and the new roundabout are a disgrace and a danger.

Visibility is virtually nil, when it is finally cut, I trust they will use a baling machine.

If the grass on the roundabout was going to be left unkempt why did they not just hard landscape it?

From a personal point of view, my grass pollen allergy is as bad as I can remember, making life miserable.

Give me a scythe.

Linda Horne

By email