LETTER: Book - details needed on John Charles White

I would like to contact anyone, relative or otherwise, who knows any details about driver John Charles White, a member of 30 Reserve Motor Transport Company who is remembered on Clowne War Memorial.

I am compiling a book of these men and women. Driver J. C. White was killed in action on December 3, 1941, in The Middle East during World War Two. He was born at Hoyland, near Barnsley, on October 18, 1920 but was living in Clowne at the time he joined the Army.

I have a copy of his marriage certificate dated February 15 1941, giving his wife’s name as Gladys Sims and his father’s name as John Thomas White. The family lived in Clowne and two addresses are noted - West Lea Cottages and North Road, Clowne.

If anyone is able to help, please contact me at ritamellor@yahoo.co.uk or 01246570851.

Rita Mellor

Clowne