LETTER: Appeal - can you give children a brighter future?

Children in care are some of the most vulnerable in society.

We know more than half have experienced neglect and abuse.

So, at Barnardo’s we urgently need to find more amazing foster carers to support them.

There is a pressing need to find more than 440 foster carers across Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands in the next 12 months with the right skills and training to care for children, many of whom have experienced trauma or difficult circumstances, so it’s crucial our foster carers have someone they can turn to.

Knowing that Barnardo’s provides carers with ongoing support and training to help them when the going gets a little tough means they can be reassured there’s always someone there for them.

Our carers have access to round-the-clock advice and the support they need if they have a problem. We also have a network of foster carers which stretches across the UK and is a veritable gold mine of advice and experience all our carers can tap into. As a Barnardo’s foster carer you’re never alone - there’s always someone to pass on their own experience, advice or offer friendship.

Taking the first step towards fostering can often be the most daunting but our experts are on hand to explain what’s involved and the next steps on your journey.

Our foster carers are from a variety of different backgrounds, nationalities, religions and ages and can be single or married, male or female, a homeowner or renting, straight, lesbian, gay, trans or bisexual.

At Barnardo’s we truly believe our foster carers are phenomenal, but the reality is that they’re ordinary people doing something extraordinary because they’ve taken the decision to open up their families to look after vulnerable children.

If you’re interested in fostering, please visit our website at www.barnardos.org.uk and let us reassure you that we will be with you every step of the way.

Tracey Easter

Manager,

Barnardo’s East Midlands

Fostering Service