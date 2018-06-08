LETTER: Acorn Theatre - Who knew Worksop had such talent?

Last week we went along to the Acorn Theatre (responding to a GO! section article in your paper) to watch Ladies Down Under.

It was put on by TaylorMade Productions and may I say what a fabulous show it was. The cast, who were all from Worksop, were so professional and the story was hilarious.

The four female leads were excellent, playing Hull fish factory workers on vacation in Australia and taking us through multiple emotions, moments of comedy and reflection. They were well supported by the men who played multiple roles from hippies and surfers to drag queens who brought the house down.

Well done to all involved from the bright set to the incidental music and sound effects, it was as good as productions we’ve seen in Nottingham and Sheffield on bigger stages.

Who knew Worksop had so much talent. Congratulations.

William Powell

By email