Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the release of Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Bannatyne, which has clubs on Retford Road, Worksop, and Briar Lane, Mansfield, launched an 100-mile challenge in collaboration with the film.

Bannatyne’s members were encouraged to embrace various physical activities such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, or swimming to complete 100 miles over a two-month period within their club, the equivalent of 28 laps around the racetracks featured in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative aimed to not only inspire a sense of accomplishment among participants, but also to support a worthy cause. Friends and family were invited to sponsor the participants via the dedicated Barnardo's charity JustGiving link, raising £39,440 for the charity.

Duncan Bannatyne. (Photo by: The Bannatyne Group)

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of a team of a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive who together risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.

Barnardo’s provides vital support to the children and families who need them most, to help with a range of issues including mental health, child sexual abuse and children in care. The charity listens to children and young people and works to bring about positive change so that they can have a brighter future.