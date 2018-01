Here is today’s weather forecast for your area.

The region will be waking up to a generally cloudy morning, with perhaps some early bright intervals, then outbreaks of rain arriving late morning to early afternoon.

Later most of the rain will die away, leaving residual cloud and patchy light rain and drizzle.

It will become windy and milder. Maximum temperature today (Saturday, January 27) will be 11 °C.

