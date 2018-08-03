Latest Robin Hood star promises grittier and darker movie.

“Grittier and darker”.

That is what actor Taron Egerton is promising for the latest remake of the famous Robin Hood story set to hit the big screen.

The 27-year-old Kingsman and Eddie the Eagle star takes on the iconic role in the latest outing for Sherwood Forest’s most famous son, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe and Errol Flynn.

He said: “It will be less reverential than the Robin Hoods that have come before.

“I love the Kevin Costner one and I think there were some great moments in the Russel Crowe one as well, but they’re very ‘Robin Hood-y’.

“Ours is less Robin Hood-y. It’s grittier, it’s darker, it’s a Robin Hood for thr 21st Century.

Alongside Taron, the film – due for release in the UK on November 21 – stars Jamie Foxx, who won the best actor Oscar for his role as Ray in 2004, as Little John.

Cult musical composer and comedian Tim Minchin is Friar Tuck, Star Wars: Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn is the Sheriff of Nottingham, Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan is Will Scarlet and Bridge of Spies star Eve Hewson is Maid Marian.

Taron said: “There’s no singing or riding through the glen in this; it’s a real war movie, quite an anti-establishment war movie I would say.

“And Robin’s not perfect in it, either, which is what I live about it. He’s not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.

And the actor revealed he kept hurting himself while practising archery for the role.

He said: “The string keeps catching the skin on my arm and I’ve been cut to ribbons.

“I’m playing Robin Hood, so I hope I become good at it.”

Much of the movie was filmed in Hungary, while the Nottingham scenes were filmed in the old town in Dubrovnik, Croatia – where scenes from Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens has also been shot.