Latest reports from the court - Worksop

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Theft

Marius Maslina, 26, of Garside Place, Worksop, stole products valuing to £21,29 from Tesco in Ollerton. Fined £200, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kerry Hall, 33, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop, stole washing powder from a One Stop Shop, Worksop, and stole meat and cleaning products from Save and Select in Worksop. She also entered Kilton Hill, and Retford Road, both Worksop, which she was prohibited from doing so. She committed these offences during a suspended sentence order. Sentenced to a 24 week imprisonment and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Martin Heath, 38, of no fixed address, entered Farmfoods in Worksop on six occasions which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. He also assaulted a man on Victoria Square, Worksop, and he also used threatening or insulting words or behaviour towards a man on Bridge Place, Worksop. He was also in the company of a man in Worksop Town Centre on three occasions which he was prohibited from doing. Without a reasonable excuse he also entered Greggs on Bridge Place, Worksop twice. Sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Assault

Robert Ferguson, 55, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck, assaulted a man. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £30 surcharge.

Motoring

Thomas Clarkson, 32, of Barnes Court, Retford, drove a car while unfit to drive due to drugs. Fined £80, ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Charlie Scott, 27, of Spur Cresent, Worskop, drove a car without insurance and the correct driving licence on two occasions. Disqualified from driving for nine months, fined £180 and ordered to pay £30 and £85 costs.

Andrzej Harytczak, 33, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.