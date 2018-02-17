LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Damage

Ryck Cowood, 26, of no fixed abode. Damaged a metal mail box belonging to Bassetlaw District Council. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Hall, 42, of Manton Villas, Worksop. Damaged a car. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

David Zubicki, 27, of Netherton Road, Worksop. Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Order varied, carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and £60 costs.

Motoring

Florin Gheorghe, 38, of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook. Driving without due care and attention and without an insurance policy. Fined a total of £675, £30 victim surcharge, £170 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

David Bates, 42, of The Paddock, Tickhill. Driving at a speed exceeding the 50 miles per hour. Fined £800, £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Theft

Adam Cartwright, 18, of Moorgate, Retford. Stole two boxes of gin to the value of £120 belonging to Morrisons, stole £200, driving without due care and attention and without insurance. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for six months and pay £200 compensation.

Jamie Cartwright, 20, of Trinity Road, Retford. Stole two bottles of gin to the value of £120 belonging to Morrisons. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyler Mountain, 20, of Radford Park Avenue, Retford. Stole two remote controlled cars, to the value of £100, belonging to Morrisons. Fined £80, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Witts, 34, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop. Stole various items from various supermarkets. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £28.25 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alcohol

Lee Clarke, 46, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Craig Millns, 47, of Smith Square, Harworth. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and failed to stop after causing damage to another vehicle. Community order made, fined £50, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Bernard Sulkowski, 48, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop. Driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Assault

Paul Cumberbatch, 52, of Manton Crescent, Worksop. Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, be under a curfew for six months from 7pm to 6am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

John Matanhire, 25, of Trent Bridge Road, Retford. Applied to amend community order. Curfew requirement removed.