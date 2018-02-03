LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Assault

Andy Hurns, 28, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford. Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Community order made and pay £200 compensation.

Gary Buchanan, 46, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes. Assaulted two women by beating them. Community order made, restraining order made, fined £200, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Daniel Weston, 28, of Bridge Street, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Shaw, 42, of Rushey Close, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, be under a curfew for 56 days from 9pm to 7am, restraining order made, pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Speeding

Alister Halliwell-Sutton, 50, of London Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £150, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Debbie Newbury, 30, of Millfield View, Worksop. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Breach

John Matanhire, 25, of Trent Bridge Road, Retford. Failed to comply with requirements of community order. Order varied, be under a curfew for nine weeks from 8pm and 5am and pay £60 costs.

Drugs

Andrew Wade, 52, of Magpie Close, Worksop. Drove while unfit through drugs. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Theft

Emma Layhe, 37, of Gateford Road, Worksop. Stole five bottles of spirits to the value of £184 and five jars of coffee to the value of £25 belonging to Morrisons and baby milk and fabric conditioner to the value of £47 belonging to Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £47 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Ryan Gee, 29, of Valley Road, Worksop. Sent electronic communication which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, restraining order made, pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.