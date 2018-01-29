Labour sources reveal which candidates have been put forward to become Mansfield’s next MP

Labour sources have revealed which Parliamentary hopefuls have made the shortlist to become Mansfield’s next MP.

According to party sources who spoke to the Chad, Sonya Ward, Mansfield district councillor, and Neil Clayton, solicitor, will now go to head to head for a bid for the formal nomination to take on Tory Ben Bradley.

David Prescott is pictured.

David Prescott, who last week the party cleared of wrongdoing over allegations he cold-called constituency members outside of specified timescales, is understood not to have the local shortlist.