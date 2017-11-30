Kirton in Lindsey Town Council moved back to the town centre

Kirton in Lindsey Town Council are set to return to an office within the Town Hall.

The town council have signed a lease agreement with Kirton in Lindsey Diamond Jubilee Town Hall and opened their new office within the Town Hall on November 1.

The council moved out of the Town Hall a few years ago however this put them on the perimeter of the town at South Cliff Road rather than at its centre which created its own difficulties.

The recent decision to return to the Town Hall and its central location has been agreed between the Town Hall Trustees and Kirton in Lindsey Town Council as being the preferred location benefiting the residents with its central location.

Kirton in Lindsey Mayor, Coun Kathy Cooper, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to the Town Hall. It was our home for many years and is the natural place for the Town Council to be, benefitting all concerned.”

Chair of Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, Mary Hollingsworth, said: “We welcome back the Town Council with open arms.

“People often come to the Town Hall now looking for the Town Council as this is where they expect to find them so it will be great not to have to redirect them. I see many future opportunities for the two organisations to work together more closely for the benefit of the community.”

The office will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays between noon and 4pm for residents to visit and by appointment at all other times.

For more information about the council visit www.kirtoninlindseytowncouncil.gov.uk.