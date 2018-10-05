Kirkby man stole Xmas lights from recycling skip

A Kirkby man scaled a razor-wire-topped fence to take Christmas lights from a recycling skip because he thought they would look nice in his flat, a court heard.

Mark Askew was caught by officers after he retrieved the lights from the Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Sidings Road, Kirkby, at 11.15pm, on September 13.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Askew, who suffers from mental health problems and learning difficulties, was unable to read the “keep out” signs at the centre.

“Serious consideration should have been given to dealing with him by way of a caution,” Mr Little said.

He said Askew goes out at night to clear his head with a walk and saw the lights, and thought they would look nice in his flat.

Askew, 24, of Beacon Drive, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge, with costs of £85 and a £20 government surcharge.