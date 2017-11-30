Kirkby man rented out non-existent caravan to pay off drug debt

A Kirkby man who cheated a family out of a holiday when he rented them a non-existent caravan to pay off his drug debts has been jailed.

Mark Bedder used his partner’s Facebook account to contact a woman who was looking for a caravan in Skegness or Mablethorpe, for the Bank Holilday weekend, on August 25.

“She paid £50 straight into his bank account,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “She was given details of where to pick up the keys and where it was and paid another £50.

“But when she arrived at the site she was told they didn’t have any caravans under that name.”

He said Bedder used his partner’s account without her knowledge.

Bedder, 31, of Glenside, admitted fraud by false representation, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was last before the court in April for shoplifting, and for breaching a suspended sentence imposed for matters of dishonesty.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “He is incredibly remorseful for his actions. He has quite a history of offending, most of it drug-related.

“Since his release from prison he tells me he has been doing very well.

“Due to his lifestyle he had an outstanding drug debt.

“He tells me he was becoming frightened because this wasn’t something that was going to go away.”

She said Bedder, who is on a methadone prescription and takes painkillers for back pain, was now seeing his children at a contact centre.

“He is worried that if he goes back to custody that will be stopped,” Ms Pursglove added.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “Mr Bedder, this was a calculating offence and you knew full well what you were doing.

“Not only did you deprive this woman of money, but she and her family went all the way to Skegness.

“Your record is appalling. Custody is inevitable.”

He gave Bedder 16 weeks in prison and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.