Killer paid tribute to Dinnington teenager on social media after stabbing her to death

A sick killer paid tribute to his victim on social media after stabbing her to death in Dinnington.

Shea Peter Heeley, aged 19, joined friends and relatives of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks and added messages to Facebook tributes paid to her before detectives arrested him.

Heeley stabbed Leonne to death on a path off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, in January last year.

A post mortem examination revealed she died of multiple stab wounds.

As the community reeled from the shock of the brutal attack on the hair and beauty student, Heeley joined scores of local residents who paid their respects to the popular teenager online.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, admitted murder and was warned he would be jailed ‘for a very long time indeed’.

Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms and flanked by a number of security guards in the dock, Heeley was told the mandatory sentence for murder is life imprisonment and warned him that he would be jailed ‘for a very long time indeed’.

He said a 50 page psychiatric report had been produced which concluded that Heeley was fit to enter a plea.

Heeley is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on March 5.