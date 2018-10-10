‘Just enjoy life’ says 100-year-old Worksop woman

“I don’t have any secrets, I just enjoy life,” said Maybel Lanper as she celebrates turning 100-years-old.

From growing up in Brighton and working in an aircraft factory during World War II, songbird Maybel still loves a sing along and even sang a Vera Lynn song during her birthday bash to her son Barry.

Maybel had two sons with her late partner Jeffrey, Barry and Colin and has two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The Old Vicarage care home resident celebrated reached the landmark birthday on Tuesday, October 9, and was entertained by a singer Alex Jones who sang some old favourites.

Like the Queen Maybel is set to have another birthday celebration on Saturday with her family.