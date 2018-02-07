Jon Venables admits owning 'paedophile manual' and a thousand indecent images of children

One of toddler James Bulger's killers has admitted having more than a thousand indecent images of children.

Jon Venables, who was released on licence in 2001 after serving eight years for the murder of two-year-old James, pleaded guilty to four counts at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

He has been jailed for 40 months.

James's mother Denise Fergus and father Ralph Bulger were in court to hear the latest guilty pleas.

Venables admitted having 392 category A images, 148 category B and 630 category C pictures.

He also pleaded guilty to having a paedophile manual on or before November 17 last year.

Venables, who has lifelong anonymity, pleaded guilty via video link from custody.

It is the second time he has been caught with child abuse images.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty at the same court to charges of downloading and distributing child pornography and was jailed for two years.

That was not the only time he had breached the terms of his licence.

In September 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of affray after a drunken brawl and was given a formal warning by the probation service.

Later the same year he was cautioned for possession of cocaine after he was found with a small amount of the class A drug.



