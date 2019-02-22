John Mann tells the people of Bassetlaw he has no intention of leaving the Labour Party

Parliament has been in upheaval this week with the emergence of ‘The Independent Group’ with some of my colleagues leaving the Labour Party, writes John Mann MP.

I want to make it clear to Bassetlaw people that I have no intention of leaving Labour and I will be the last man standing working to root out the anti-semitism that has permeated the party.

If I did resign from the Labour Party, I would also resign as an MP and would be prepared to fight a by-election to renew my electoral mandate from Bassetlaw people.

I believe you must have the authority of your voters if you wish to carry on as an MP.

However, I do not have any intention of leaving the Labour Party.

I am delighted that the Royal British Legion has been awarded the freedom of the district by Bassetlaw Council.

This freedom has been awarded by the council in recognition of Royal British Legion’s commitment to war veterans and armed service personnel.

The work it does, behind the scenes, as well as alongside its more public activities, deserves to honoured.

This work includes organising and running the annual Poppy Appeal and organising events that commemorate the fallen.

Last year, the Worksop Branch of the Royal British legion raised more than £36,000 to support veterans who need daily support.

I would like to congratulate the Royal British Legion for all its hard work across Bassetlaw and its awarding of freedom of the district is thoroughly deserved.

One of the opportunities of leaving the European Union is that Britain can move away from further privatisation of the NHS.

Over the last nine years, this country has seen vital services taken out of the control of the NHS and put into the hands of private companies.

These companies are only interested in making a profit off people who are ill.

I am demanding that the local non-emergency ambulance service be bought back into the control of the NHS as soon as Britain leaves the European Union.