John Mann says more must be done to more to protect children in care

This week, I have been back at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, hearing about the historic allegations of child sex abuse. writes John Mann MP.

However, I was appalled to hear from the sitting Conservative county councillor, Coun Philip Owen, that he has only met ‘the odd child’ in reference to his role as cabinet member for children and young people’s services.

In addition, the Nottinghamshire children’s committee stated at the inquiry that they visit children’s homes during the daytime, when the children are at school.

The committee does not go along to witness what life is like in children’s homes whilst the children are there.

I believe Coun Owen does not make regular visits to see the children in care homes and therefore in my opinion cannot make a reasonable assessment that these care homes are safe for children to live in.

Over the past few weeks, we have heard the brave testimonies from people who have had their lives ruined by systematic abuse whilst they were in care, by people they were told to trust.

In my opinion, it is shameful that the council does not take regular visits to care homes whilst the children are there, to meet and discuss their wellbeing and to be able to intervene should they need to.

The children in care are some of the most vulnerable in society. Nottinghamshire County Council should be protecting them and should be trusted in doing so.

Next week, the Chancellor will present the autumn budget to the House of Commons.

I hope that there are a variety of announcements such as more money to fund the NHS. I also hope that proposals will be brought forward to help keep our local pubs up and running.

In Bassetlaw, there are 1,398 people who are employed by the pub industry, 346 of these are our young people.

Pubs are at the heart of our community but three British pubs close their doors every day. This is why I think the Government should announce next week in the budget that it is cutting beer duty, to keep our local pubs thriving.