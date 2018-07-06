John Mann calls Bassetlaw pupils great ambassadors for their schools

This week has seen ten pupils from each of Bassetlaw’s secondary schools taking part in my annual summer school down in London.

The first day began with a tour and interactive activities at EDF’s West Burton Power Station, followed by a meeting with Rory Palmer, the Worksop-born MEP for the East Midlands, who spoke about his experiences working in the European Parliament.

On Monday, the pupils met Lizo Mzimba, the BBC’s news entertainment correspondent who spoke about his long and exciting career in journalism.

This was followed by an opportunity for pupils to become Parliamentarians when they conducted their own select committee on fracking, complete with real expert witnesses in Lynn Calder, chief executive of INEOS Shale, and Tony Bosworth from Friends of the Earth.

The day finished with a trip to The Globe Theatre to see The Winter’s Tale.

Tuesday started with a tour of the Houses of Parliament and a meeting with the Speaker John Bercow MP.

Pupils then met Lieutenant Colonel Mark Swann from the Ministry of Defence and went to Barclays to learn how to craft the perfect CV and prepare for a job interview.

On Wednesday, pupils visited Pentland Group, which makes and sells products under brand names like Reebok, Speedo, Berghaus and JD Sports, and took part in a marketing exercise for Kickers trainers.

In the evening, pupils got dressed up and attended a gala dinner in Parliament.

The final day started with breakfast at Facebook headquarters and an activity based on tackling the current issue of data privacy.

This was followed by a visit to the Saudi Arabian Embassy and then, finally, to leading legal firm, Clifford Chance.

I was very impressed with all the pupils for approaching every challenge and new experience with determ-ination and enthusiasm.

They were great ambassadors for their schools and I hope they enjoyed their time on the programme as much as we enjoyed having them with us.