John Mann blames ambulance service shortfalls on Government cuts and underfunding

I am shocked at reports of long waiting times for ambulances in the Bassetlaw area, writes John Mann MP.

A number of constituents have let me know that they have had to wait for a number of hours for an ambulance to arrive at their home.

Over the past few years, we have seen local hospital services under attack and now the ambulance service is under-performing for this area.

I have previously highlighted my concerns about the financial constraints within the ambulance services and Bassetlaw is now experiencing the consequences of underfunding and cuts.

I have been in touch with East Midlands Ambulance Service and I will be meeting with them soon to discuss this.

Over the last two weeks, students all over the country have received GCSE and A-Level results.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate those students whose hard work has paid off over the past few years to achieve these results.

Whatever you are going on to do next, I wish you a successful future.

If you are headed off to university and are having an issue with student finance, please do not hesitate to contact my office on 01909 506200 or email me at mannj@parliament.uk and I will be happy to help you.

The story of a local boy, Rafi Solaiman has been highlighted on regional TV this week.

Rafi is a 17 year-old from Worksop who attended Outwood Academy.

When he was 12 years old, he suffered a brain haemorrhage which affected his ability to walk and talk.

Five years later, Rafi is preparing to represent Team GB at the World Para European Championships in Berlin in the brand new sport of race running.

Rafi is already the national champion and already has his sights set on the Paralympics in 2020.

I want to wish Rafi the very best of luck in Berlin, the whole of Bassetlaw will be cheering him on.