JLS star turned farmer gets hands on at School of Artisan Food

Former boyband star turned award-winning farmer JB Gill donned a butcher’s apron on his visit to The School of Artisan Food near Worksop where he discovered how to prepare venison .

As well as joining the Venison in a Day on Friday, the former JLS member was given a tour of the Welbeck Estate to find out more about its approach to farming- including the deer park, game larder and a visit to the resident rare breed pigs.

There was also time to meet some of Estate’s artisan producers including the Welbeck Abbey Brewery before paying a visit to the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop and The Harley Cafe for a slice of cake.

JB said: “The venison in a day course at The School of Artisan Food is a crash course in the delights of artisan food preparation.

“Giving insight to the whole process of food production is really important to me and the course has cemented and extended my knowledge no end.”

Julie Byrne, managing director, The School of Artisan Food, said: “We’re delighted to welcome JB to The School of Artisan Food.

“We share so many values and beliefs such as the importance of advocating the use of sustainable, quality, British meat and the need to educate children about where their food comes from.

“JB is a brilliant ambassador for ethical food, so it’s been great to show him the sort of work we do as a charitable enterprise to help create the next generation of bakers, butchers, cheesemakers and artisan business start ups who will continue to fly the flag for using quality British produce.

“And of course, he can go away having learnt how to prepare his very own venison - a great example of a local, seasonal and delicious meat.”

Four years ago, JB swapped careers to set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe and three-year-old son, Ace.

Their smallholding successfully produces award winning, KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork. He is passionate about supporting the British farming industry and has previously urged people to buy British food.