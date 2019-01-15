Jewellery stolen from Worksop home
Police are appealing for information after a large amount of jewellery was stolen from a Worksop home.
The burglary happened at a home in Lincoln Street, Manton, between noon and 1.30pm last Tuesday, January 8.
Numerous jewellery items, including rings, necklaces, and bracelets were stolen (as pictured).
police
other
Numerous jewellery items, including rings, necklaces, and bracelets were stolen (as pictured).
police
other
Numerous jewellery items, including rings, necklaces, and bracelets were stolen (as pictured).
police
other
Numerous jewellery items, including rings, necklaces, and bracelets were stolen (as pictured).
police
other
View more