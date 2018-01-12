Japan trip is just unforgettable for Emily

A student from the RNN Colleges group has just returned from a memorable week studying and competing in Japan

Emily Smith, who is studying hair and media make-up at Rotherham College, was chosen to take part in a trip to Yamano Beauty College in Tokyo after winning a gold medal at World Skills UK last year.

During the week-long trip, which was Emily’s first abroad, she and her tutor Anne Derbyshire took part in hairdressing and make-up classes at Yamano Beauty College, as well as sightseeing in Tokyo, visiting Disneyland and attending a Urasenke Tea Ceremony, complete with getting dressed in a traditional kimono.

As part of the visit Emily entered an international competition at the beauty college, which showcased the different styles of working of students from across the world.

Emily was one of the first European students to take part in this competition.

She had 20 minutes to create her look and opted to use gold leaf and holographic eyeliner to compliment her British-themed dress, created by students and tutors on the fashion degree course at Rotherham College.

Emily said “It was one of the most amazing opportunities of my life and has given me an unforgettable experience which I will never forget.

“We were made to feel very welcome and I found the competition very eye opening as the Japanese style is quite different to ours.

“For saying it was my first time abroad, I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Rotherham College is working with Yamano College to arrange for further groups of students to take part in future exchanges and hope to create more exciting new opportunities with the Japanese college in the future.

Rotherham College is part of the RNN Group, along with North Notts College in Worksop and Dearne Valley College.

