JAILED: Notts peado jailed for child sex offences

A Hucknall man has been jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to child sexual offences.

Christopher Cannon, 28, formerly of Goodall Crescent, admitted charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 years of age to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Paul Allison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re pleased with this result which shows how determined we are to tackle child sexual exploitation and to bring offenders to justice.

“Our advice to any member of the public who has information about suspected child sexual abuse - online or otherwise - is to contact police so we can investigate and, where possible, bring people to justice.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Friday, December 8 that Cannon had been engaging in conversation via social media with someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

It was made clear to Cannon that the person he was arranging to meet for sex was aged 12. Explicit sexual acts were discussed and Cannon asked for indecent images from the girl.

Unknown to Cannon the person he was actually talking to was the founder of a group whose members pose as children online to catch potential offenders.

On 23 July 2017 Cannon arranged to meet the girl for sex. He attended the Hucknall Tram Stop where he was confronted by the online group. Police were called and Cannon was arrested. The group also passed on information to officers.

Suspected incidences of online grooming can be reported by calling 101 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If you think a child is at immediate risk of harm call 999.