Jail for offender who attacked emergency worker in Creswell

A man has been jailed for damage, affray and assaulting an emergency worker in a Derbyshire village.

Scott Whitehead, 40, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison at Derby Crown Court on January 3.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address on Elmton Road, Creswell, at around 10.30pm on December 3.

As officers arrived he became violent and aggressive and caused damage to the property.

He also and kicked an officer in the ribs when they tried to enter the address.

Mr Whitehead pleaded guilty and was jailed for a total of 12 months' imprisonment, 10 months for damage and two months for assault by beating of an emergency worker to be served consecutively.

He was also jailed for seven days for affray, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge for damaging property.