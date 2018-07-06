Jail for Mansfield man who moved house

A Mansfield man has been locked up for two weeks after he changed address without telling the court.

Clint Pickering was given bail ahead of a trial for theft, on July 19, on condition he lived and slept at Poplar Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

He told magistrates: “I did phone up the police to update the system.”

The court also heard he had failed to comply with the conditions of his post-sentence supervision, by missing three appointments with probation officers in May.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said: “Mr Pickering explained to me that he decided to move and contacted the police, but hadn’t appreciated that he had to return to court to apply for it.”

Pickering, 34, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted breaching the conditions of his bail, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was remanded into custody for 14 days and will appear for his trial as a serving prisoner.