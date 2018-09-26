Jail for Mansfield boozer who assaulted girlfriend and knocked out best pal

A boozed-up Mansfield man who attacked his girlfriend and knocked his best pal unconscious after a day’s drinking has been locked up.

Richard Canham refused to leave the woman’s home and said if she wanted him out she would have to call the police, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

He snatched her mobile phone and pushed her away, and when his friend tried to calm him down, he punched him and dragged him out of the house, on September 13.

The man was knocked unconscious after his head hit the concrete floor, and he was woken by police officers with bitemarks on his left hand.

Canham told police he couldn’t remember much of what happened, Ms Fawcett said.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for battery against the same woman, from August 22.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “There have been a number of incidents involving the same lady. He was so concerned about his behaviour he went to see his GP. He has been referred to help for anger management. All he wants to do is apologise.”

Canham, 21, of Scarrington Court, admitted two counts of assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and banned from contacting the woman for 12 months. A £115 government surcharge was ordered.