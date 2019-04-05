Jail for homeless man who stole chocs in Mansfield

A homeless man who stole chocolates and razor blades from Mansfield stores in a bid to buy mamba and food has been jailed, a court heard.

A police officer saw Lee Johnson trying to sell a box of chocolates to a member of the public, at St Peter’s Retail Park, on April 4.

Johnson admitted stealing two boxes from WH Smith, and a member of staff from Boots came over to say he saw Johnson had stolen £39 of razors, two days earlier.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “He is struggling to make ends meet and has difficulties with mamba. He is on a methadone prescription and has stopped taking heroin.

“He speaks highly of the probation service. He would appreciate some form of further support. Sadly they are not in a position to offer him anything this afternoon.

“If he was to go to custody there would be quite dramatic backward steps.”

But the court heard he hadn’t cooperated with drugs workers.

Johnson, 35, admitted the thefts, and possession of mamba, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was jailed for a total of eight weeks, because the offences were aggravated by his previous record. He was ordered to pay £10 compensation for the chocolate and £40 to Boots.

