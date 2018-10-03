IT team win award for new hospital-data system

A technological innovation at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop has helped to scoop a prestigious award for its IT development team.

The digital whizzkids landed the ‘Corporate Team Of The Year’ accolade at the annual Star Awards hosted by the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The awards recognise the achievements of staff and volunteers who have gone the extra mile in the care and treatment of patients and the effective running of hospitals.

And the IT development team came out on top after the creation of a system, known as the Clinical Portal, which brings many different health-information services on to one, easy-to-use, digital dashboard.

The system takes patient data from various sources and stores it all in one secure programme that is accessible on a number of devices.

Before the advent of the Clinical Portal, a patient’s medical history could be heavily fragmented and dispersed across separate systems.

This meant that clinicians would need to log in to several different applications, wasting time that could have been better spent caring and treating patients.

The trust’s IT team received help from students at Sheffield Hallam University.