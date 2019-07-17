It’s a Green Flag hat-trick for Oasis Community Gardens

A highly acclaimed green space in Worksop has been honoured with an international award for the third time.

Oasis Community Gardens in Kilton has received a prestigious Green Flag Award, which is respected across the world as the mark of quality.

Two parks in Bassetlaw, The Canch at Worksop and King’s Park in Retford, were also among a record-breaking total of 1,970 UK green spaces to be handed the award, as well as 131 in 13 other countries around the world.

Green Flags, now into their third decade, are a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities for visitors.

The two-acre Oasis Gardens are based at the Oasis Community Centre on Longfellow Drive. Their reputation is so strong that they recently featured on an edition of the BBC TV show, ‘Gardeners’ World’, which gave the centre the chance to highlight the difference such gardens can make to a local community.

Paul Todd, manager of the Green Flag Award scheme, said: “The flag honours those who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the scheme. We congratulate Oasis on their fantastic achievement.”