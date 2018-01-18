Is Worksop getting a KFC?

Since a job vacancy for a “KFC store in Worksop” appeared on Indeed.co.uk, fans of the fast food joint have been wondering if the town could be getting a KFC.

And now we can reveal that the company IS thinking about developing a long-awaited store in the town- joining the likes of Burger King and Mcdonald’s.

A spokesman for KFC told the Guardian: “We’re looking into developing a restaurant in Worksop, but talks are still in their early stages.

“Job applications for the area aren’t available at the moment, but anyone wishing to join our team should keep their eyes peeled on our careers page.”