Investigation launched into scaffolding incident near Worksop - which saw three people taken to hospital

Emergency services attended an incident on Friday morning (August 19) in Windsor Road, Carlton in Lindrick.

East Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a medical emergency at 9.30am, and was attended alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and Nottinghamshire Police.

A fire spokesperson stated that two fire engines from Worksop went to the scene, where people had fallen from scaffolding.

The fire crew secured the scene before leaving at 11am, and three individuals were taken to hospital.

An EMAS spokesperson stated they sent three paramedics in fast response cars and four double-crewed ambulances to the scene. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

One patient was taken to Bassetlaw District General Hospital, and another two patients were taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital by crewed ambulances.