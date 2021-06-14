Investigation into Elkesley wood recycling plant fire discovers most likely cause

The likely cause of a huge blaze at Elkesley over the weekend was most likely caused by an electrical fault.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:11 pm

Fire investigators have been looking into the blaze at the wood recycling plant which broke out on Sunday morning.

Firefighters dashed to the scene in the early hours of June as thick, black smoke poured from a large building.

At one stage ten fire engines were at the scene along with a water carrier used to help douse the flames.

Thick black smoke bellows from the Elkesley structure

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were assisted by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, a Nottinghamshire Police drone and Western Power Distribution.

Householders were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service