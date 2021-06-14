Investigation into Elkesley wood recycling plant fire discovers most likely cause
The likely cause of a huge blaze at Elkesley over the weekend was most likely caused by an electrical fault.
Fire investigators have been looking into the blaze at the wood recycling plant which broke out on Sunday morning.
Firefighters dashed to the scene in the early hours of June as thick, black smoke poured from a large building.
At one stage ten fire engines were at the scene along with a water carrier used to help douse the flames.