Investigation completed into Clayland's Avenue fire in Worksop

The blaze broke out at a garage in Claylands Avenue on the morning of Wednesday June 16 sending out billows of black smoke that could be seen across the town and beyond.

A number of crews from Worksop Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire were called in from across the region to deal with the fire.

A resident snapped this picture of the fire on Claylands Avenue.

Firefighters sealed off Claylands Avenue and tackled the blaze for hours before confirming it had been brought under control and put out in the afternoon.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said an investigation had been carried out and the cause was “undetermined.”