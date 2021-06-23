Investigation completed into Clayland's Avenue fire in Worksop
An investigation has been completed into a huge fire in Worksop last week.
The blaze broke out at a garage in Claylands Avenue on the morning of Wednesday June 16 sending out billows of black smoke that could be seen across the town and beyond.
A number of crews from Worksop Harworth, Warsop, Stockhill, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire were called in from across the region to deal with the fire.
Read More
Firefighters sealed off Claylands Avenue and tackled the blaze for hours before confirming it had been brought under control and put out in the afternoon.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said an investigation had been carried out and the cause was “undetermined.”
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.