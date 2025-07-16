Bassetlaw hospital ‘sorry we didn’t do better’ over young mum’s tragic death

An inquest into the tragic death of a young mum at Bassetlaw General Hospital has heard the NHS Trust apologise for not doing better.

Emily Rose Hewerdine, died on May 6 last year, aged 29, after she was admitted to hospital upon suffering a relapse of Crohn's disease in March, said Dr Elizabeth Didcock, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire.

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust admitted that when Emily brought up green and black vomit, on May 4 and 5, a medical review and further blood tests should have been undertaken, but weren't.

On Wednesday, the inquest heard her family were concerned hospital staff could have acted sooner to save her life.

Emily's mum, Julie Gleeson, said her daughter leaves behind long-time partner Mark Marshall, Retford's one-armed golf world champion, and their daughter, Elle. She said Emily weighed under six stones when she died and felt the quality of the care she received was at times inadequate.

Emily had surgery at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, in April, and recovered sufficiently to be allowed home, but was swiftly readmitted.

The inquest heard she was confused and hallucinating because of steroid-induced psychosis.

Emily collapsed twice on May 6, suffered cardiac arrest with acute kidney injury, and died in the intensive care unit.

A post-mortem found food particles in her lungs, which led to congestion, and the main cause of her death was aspiration pneumonitis.

Dr Gurjit Singh, a consultant physician and gastroenterologist at Bassetlaw Hospital who treated Emily, rejected a criticism suggesting he should have prescribed a weaker steroid, with fewer side-effects, because it contradicted NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines. He said her cardiac arrest was hyper bulimic and came about because she wasn't taking enough fluid orally or intravenously.

The coroner asked why her vomiting wasn't highlighted to someone who could have done something.

"Had that happened earlier, would that have made a difference?" the coroner asked.

"Yes," Dr Singh replied. "I think her death could have been avoided on balance."

After he was commended by the coroner for his honesty and clarity, Dr Singh told the family: “I am sorry we didn’t do better.”

The inquest, which is set to finish on Friday, continues.