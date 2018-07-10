Industrial units planned for redundant railway site in Dinnington

A new development on former industrial land at Dinnington could create up to 27 new business units aimed at bringing jobs into the district.

Rotherham Council is being asked to approve plans for the redevelopment of a site at Todwick Road, which was last used to provide railway access to Dinnington Colliery.

The site straddles a new service road and would involve the construction of seven large industrial units, each capable of being sub-divided to suit the needs of future tenants, providing accommodation for up to 27 new businesses.

Swinton based EV Waddington have made the application, which would be a speculative development, meaning tenants would have to be found once the project progressed.

That means no estimates are available about how many jobs might be generated, because the site could be used for light industry or distribution, and what the hours of operation might be.

However, the development would provide the space to park 314 cars, with 28 disabled bays and the facilities to store 64 bicycles.

A decision on whether to allow the development will be made later by council planners.