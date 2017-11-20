Independent shops: how to get ahead on Black Friday

With Black Friday back again on Friday(November 24), here are a few ways independent shops can keep up with mega stores during the nations second favorite one-day sale.

Product bundles. Retailers see Black Friday as a good chance to upsell items that haven’t sold well, so they create smart discounts by putting unwanted stock alongside higher-priced items.

Making the most of social media. Businesses often use the period leading up to Black Friday by introducing a new discount each day on social media to remind customers of their offers.

Rewarding loyal customers. It’s the ideal time to reward loyalty by offering customers double points on certain items, creating an enticing incentive to spend. This encourages further sales.

Paid search and online optimisation. Retailers often step up their pay-per-click strategies by targeting high-volume search words online. For example, they might invest in ‘Black Friday Mansfield’.

E-mail marketing. Research suggests people open their e-mails 60 per cent more often than usual around Black Friday weekend, so businesses make hay by offering deals and discounts.

Running a competition. Shoppers love competitions and prize draws, but particularly in and around Black Friday. They also allow firms to grow customer databases and increase brand awareness.

Creating a separate sales page. Businesses with an online presence set up a designated Black Friday page on their websites, so all traffic and marketing links go to a single destination.

Making it an event. Shops tempt people into their stores by turning Black Friday into a major event or experience, perhaps with a live demonstration. This increases sales, as well as footfall.

Staying open late. Many independent retailers can’t compete with the huge crowds at major stores, so they offer sanctuary by extending their opening hours and make this clear on marketing e-mails.

Free shipping and in-store pick-ups. They are not always profitable, but offers of free postage and packing or picking up an item from a store help retailers boost sales and customer satisfaction.