Incentive scheme to help breathe new life into empty Worksop shop

An incentive package worth £5,000 is being offered to businesses in a bid to bring an empty shop in Worksop town centre back into use.

Bassetlaw District Council has teamed up with landlord Brearley and Company to offer a ‘Welcome to Worksop’ initiative for businesses interested in renting retail premises at 57-59 Bridge Street.

The incentive scheme offers a discount of £2,500 on the rent of the property from the landlord and a further £2,500 in the form of an Enterprise Grant from the council.

In addition, the council will arrange for a business mentor for anybody taking on the property.

Bassetlaw District Council leader, Coun Simon Greaves, said: “High streets across the country are competing with online retailers, supermarkets and out of town shopping centres.

“I hope that this incentive scheme can help re-let this shop and that we can welcome a new business to Worksop.”

Stuart Brearley, Managing Director of Brearley and Company, added: “By working with the council we hope that this unit can be occupied and that a new business can be supported and thrive in the town.”

The maximum rates payable per year (2017/18) for the property is £6,058, however a business may qualify for Small Business Rates Relief, which the council can assist in applying for.

Interested parties can contact Robert Wilkinson, Economic Development Manager at Bassetlaw District Council, on 01909 533 533 or via economic.development@bassetlaw.gov.uk.