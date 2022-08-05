In pictures: Huge tyre fire in Bassetlaw village continues to smoke as firefighters tackle blaze

Many photos of the plume of black smoke heading up to the sky from a tyre fire have been shared from in and around Bassetlaw.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on an industrial site in Ranskill this morning at 10:23am and have been joined by neighbouring fire services as they battle the fire.

It is thought that around 1,000 tyres were on fire this morning, releasing with it a cloud of thick black smoke.

The latest update from Nottinghamshire Fire revealed that 10 fire engines were on site, and that they were receiving assistance from fire services in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

They also revealed that two people were receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

As fire crews continue to tackle the incident, they have urged people to stay away from the scene.

A Nottinghamshire Fire spokesperson said: “We're aware that large groups of the public are gathering near this fire.

“Please stay away from the area for your own safety as crews continue to arrive and tackle the fire. Large quantities of smoke are issuing from the scene.”

They also urge residents who can see or smell the smoke to keep windows and doors closed.

Members of the public from Gainsborough, Sheffield, Wakefield, Grantham and even Leeds have reported seeing the smoke.

Here are the latest images from the scene.

1. Tyre fire, Ranskill The fire is ongoing at an industrial site in Ranskill. Credit: Worksop Fire Station Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Tyre fire, Ranskill At least 10 fire engines are at the scene. Credit: Worksop Fire Station Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Tyre fire, Ranskill Thick black smoke is coming from the scene. Credit: Colin Wilkes Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Tyre fire, Ranskill A Sheffield resident spotted the smoke from their home. Credit: Shane Cutts Photo: Submitted Photo Sales