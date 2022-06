Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were at the scene on Victoria Square.

Crews were called to the derelict building at about 5.20am today, Friday, June 10.

A service spokesman said: “Residents and motorists travelling in the local area should keep windows and doors closed.

“There may be disruption for those travelling this morning.”

1. Worksop fire The site has been cordoned off as firefighters tackle the blaze. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Worksop fire Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene this morning. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Worksop fire The fire has taken place inside a derelict building in Victoria Sqaure. Photo: Brian Eyre