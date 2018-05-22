If you go down to Rotherham College today...

Rotherham College’s level one childcare students hosted a fun-filled teddy bear’s picnic for 23 children from the Bright Skies Nursery at the college’s Dinnington campus.

The students put their health and safety skills into action by baking and decorating delicious buns and biscuits as well preparing some healthy options such as fruit.

After eating the treats, songs were played from the Frozen and Toy Story soundtracks for the children to sing and dance to as well as singing along to some nursery rhymes.