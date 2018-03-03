ICE WARNING: Dangerous icy conditions forecast for Nottinghamshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Nottinghamshire as low temperatures continue.

Temperatures are to stay at freezing today but it will feel much colder.

Snow is expected to fall at 11pm tonight (Saturday, March 3) untill 4am tomorrow.

The Met Office said the ice will be caused by compacted snow and sleet.

Today's forecast (Saturday, March 3)

Less cold and also less windy than of late. Generally cloudy, perhaps some limited sunny spells, but with a risk of ice, both from compacted snow and also intermittent sleet and perhaps eventually a little rain. Highest temperatures across Lincolnshire. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight's forecast

Cloudy with mist, low cloud and hill fog developing as outbreaks of light rain, and also initially sleet, continue. Icy conditions on the ground will persist, due to compacted snow. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Sunday's forecast

Overnight low cloud, mist and hill fog will be slow to clear, allowing only limited bright or sunny intervals to develop. Meanwhile showers or longer spells of rain continue. Maximum temperature 6 °C.