Ice and wind weather warning for East Midlands

A ice and wind warning has been issued for the East Midlands by the Met Office.

The Met Office has said very strong northerly winds is expected to bring some transport disruption and short term loss of power is possible.

The Met Office has said wind gusts of 50-60 mph are likely inland and 60-70 mph along the coast.

The Yellow warning for wind is in place between 8am till 9pm tomorrow, Sunday, January, 27.

Ice is also predicted for tomorrow which is also expected to make journeys slower and an increased likelihood of accidents and injuries from falls.

The Yellow Weather Warning for ice is in place between 1am to 11am on Sunday, January, 27.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following clearance of overnight rain and snow, ice may form quite widely, primarily on untreated surfaces. A cover of 1- 2 cm snow may also affect some upland routes, chiefly above 300m elevation."