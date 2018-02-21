‘I wouldn’t be here without them’ Worksop cancer patient pens emotional tribute to nurses who treated her

A Worksop cancer patient reduced thenurses who treated her to floods of tears - after penning an emotional poem to pay tribute to them.

Jane Wilkinson wanted to come up with an innovative way of saying thank you to the staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Chatsfield Suite - and so penned an emotional poem which she read out to staff on her final day of treatment.

She said: “They do amazing work and sometimes the NHS comes in for so much stick, I just wanted to do something and say thank you.

“They have been amazing at looking after me and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Jane, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer last July. She underwent a mastectomy in August and has been receiving intense bouts of chemotherapy at Doncaster hopsital since then.

Last week was her final dose of treatment and she is now undergoing radiotherapy at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hopsital and hopes to be given the all-clear from the disease in the next month.

She said: “I’ve been having a lot of sleepless nights and when I was waking up, I’d get my pen and paper and write things down in the middle of the night.

“The nurses have been amazing and they were all so emotional and overwhelmed when I read my poem out to them. I just wanted to do something nice and give something back.”

The mum-of-three also presented staff at the suite with a basket of fresh fruit.

She added: “I’m not a poet and don’t write poetry. I’ve been in some pretty dark places and wanted to turn those negatives to positives. They work so hard and this was just my way of saying thank you.”

Jane’s poem

Off to the Chatsfield Suite back in September

This part of my life I don’t want to remember

All frightened and scared I first met nurse ‘G’

She gave me a cuppa then reassured me

All done with the ‘EC’ now onto the ‘P’

Nurse Bex held my hand and comforted me

Many people I saw they’re all very sweet

What would I have done without the Chatsfield Suite

My time is now up and I’m starting to cry

I never want to return but I don’t want to say bye

Before it’s time for me to go I feel there’s something you should know

These chemo nurses are definitely the best

They work so hard for the NHS