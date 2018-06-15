I am committed to getting the best Brexit deal for our region

This week in Parliament, MPs have been scrutinising the Government’s EU (Withdrawal) Bill which prepares the legal framework for when the UK leaves the EU.

This Bill is not about whether the UK leaves the EU – that was settled by the referendum and Parliament’s decision to trigger Article 50 last year.

The UK will therefore leave the EU in March 2019.

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU is one of the most complex issues this country has faced in generations and I know that there are strong views on how best to approach it.

As the elected representative in Parliament for Rother Valley, I welcome all constituents’ views and comments throughout this process.

I represent a constituency that voted very heavily in favour of Leave in the referendum and I respect that result.

As I said at the 2017 general election, my sole focus is aiming for a Brexit that works for Rother Valley.

I also promised my constituents that I would not support any measures that would delay or impede Brexit.

Whilst I think the Tories are making a complete mess of the job of negotiating a deal with the EU, I cannot support the minority of Labour MPs who will vote to stay in the Single Market.

I therefore voted against an amendment put forward by Lord Alli that would have seen the UK remain in the Single Market.

This is totally in line with the Labour manifesto that every Labour MP stood on at last year’s election.

We all need to accept the referendum result and seek to unite the country around a Brexit deal that works for every community in Britain.